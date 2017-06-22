It’s been years in the making, but Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva will soon finally square off in the Octagon.

The two have long hated each other, and were supposed to square off in 2014, but it wasn’t to be. Fortunately, Bellator is renewing their passion and the two will go toe-to-toe on Saturday night to headline the Bellator 180 card.

Sonnen and Silva attended their pre-fight press conference on Thursday, and things got heated pretty quickly. Some words were exchanged, and then Silva shoved Sonnen. Cooler heads eventually prevailed, though.

We have to guess Wanderlei Silva​ and Chael Sonnen​ don't get along too well. pic.twitter.com/FKMmGjpZ7A — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 22, 2017

These two 40-year-olds have passed their prime, but we should still be in for a good fight on Saturday.