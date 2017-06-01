European football is guaranteed to end with a bang this Saturday with Juventus facing Real Madrid in the final match of the Champions League competition. While both teams have already garnered team silverware throughout the season, this match is sure to produce its own brand of fireworks. Featuring the powerhouses from Italy and Spain, both have talented squads and their own superstars on the roster. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and see who has the advantage headed into the final match:

What Juventus bring to the table



While the team has no shortage of quality players, the Bianconeri are led by goalkeeper and team captain Gianluigi Buffon. At age 39, he has won every piece of silverware imaginable-with the exception of the Champions League trophy. Buffon is a key reason why Juventus have one of the best defenses in Europe, but he has plenty of help on his back line. Veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are the pillars in front of Buffon, and will need to be at their best if Juventus are to walk away with the European Champion Clubs’ Cup on Saturday.

They are supported by former Barcelona star Dani Alves, who will need to get the ball up-field quickly in order to provide support for the offense. Juventus’ offense is led by forwards Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, with support from Paulo Dybala. But the critical task of slowing down Real Madrid’s offensive juggernaut in the middle third of the field will fall largely to Sami Khedira and Juan Cuadrado. Denying the ball to Los Blancos while controlling this section of the field will be key to any success Juventus may have in the final. Finally, they are led by manager Massimiliano Allegri, who took the helm successfully from current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and is an integral part in the success the Bianconeri has enjoyed in his first season with the club.

What Real Madrid bring to the table

The defenders of last year’s Champions League Cup, Los Blancos can be expected to attack the Juventus flanks with their goal-scorers. Actually, the entire team, with the possible exception of goalkeeper Keylor Navas, are potential goal-scorers, with defenders such as Sergio Ramos and Marcelo joining in the attack and often scoring as well. While this style of play often leaves Real’s defense vulnerable to the counter-attack, their success has shown that they have successfully adapted this game plan. Furthermore, their roster includes superstar goal-scorers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata. With forward Gareth Bale possibly unable to start in Cardiff in front of his Welsh countrymen, few teams have the luxury of being able to start a talent like Isco in his place.

Los Blancos also have a strong midfield contingent with Toni Kroos, Casimiro and Luka Modric supporting the attack. Clearly this is a team that is capable of scoring a lot of goals against almost any opponent. Real Madrid are managed by former Juventus and Los Blancos midfielder Zinedine Zidane, who is finishing his first full season as manager. At age 44, Zidane has the opportunity to achieve a level of success few managers have earned in their entire careers.

Prediction

While Juventus’ stingy defense will try to frustrate Real Madrid’s offense, the quality of Los Blancos will place their opponents’ defenders on their heels throughout most of the game. Look for a scoring breakout early in the second half, with Real Madrid netting several goals in a short amount of time, then playing a more defensive style as the game progresses. A lot has been said about Buffon earning the Champions League Cup, but look for Los Blancos to repeat as European champions with a 3-1 win in Cardiff.