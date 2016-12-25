Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro daggered the Seahawks in a huge Week 16 upset in CenturyLink Field on Saturday.

His 43-yard field goal gave the Cardinals a 34-31 win in walk-off fashion, and also may have helped reshape the NFC playoff picture. The Packers can reap the benefit and actually clinch the three-seed with a win against the Lions and a Seahawks loss in Week 17.

Catanzaro wanted to make sure his opponent felt the full impact of the kick, so he made sure to turn toward the Seahawks bench and stare them down afterward.

Chandler Catanzaro hits the game winning field goal and then stares down the Seahawks bench LMAO pic.twitter.com/ZbmChmBMeW — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 25, 2016

The Seahawks certainly do their fare share of trash talking, so sometimes their opponents feel compelled to do it back.