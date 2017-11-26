Cardinals veteran linebacker Chandler Jones officially welcomed Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette to the NFL during Sunday’s game.

It happened in the first half, when the Jaguars were faced with a second-and-nine scenario. Jacksonville, as it has during much of the season, stuck with the run game, and elected to have Blake Bortles hand the ball off to Fournette.

But Jones was all over it. The Cardinals linebacker flew into the backfield and drilled Fournette, sending the Jaguars rookie to the ground immediately.

It’s hard to bring Fournette down for a loss, but Jones managed to do just that.