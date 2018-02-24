The South Beach nightlife did not do Chandler Parsons and Marc Gasol in — no, instead, they were defeated by another foe.

Parsons, Gasol and assistant coach Nick Van Exel apparently got trapped in a Miami hotel at 3:38 AM local time. We know this because Parsons posted a video to his Instagram story showing it, and it was pretty funny.

Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons was stuck in the elevator at 4 in the morning with Marc Gasol and Nick Van Exel pic.twitter.com/WDHs2BAL8e — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 24, 2018

They were eventually “saved,” as Parsons wrote, so it didn’t look like they were stuck too long. Still, it was pretty funny — for us, not them.

My favorite part of the video may have been Gasol’s hipster jeans. And while it was a lighthearted post, it will be interesting to see how tired Gasol and Parsons look in Saturday’s game against the Heat.