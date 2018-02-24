Posted byon
The South Beach nightlife did not do Chandler Parsons and Marc Gasol in — no, instead, they were defeated by another foe.
Parsons, Gasol and assistant coach Nick Van Exel apparently got trapped in a Miami hotel at 3:38 AM local time. We know this because Parsons posted a video to his Instagram story showing it, and it was pretty funny.
They were eventually “saved,” as Parsons wrote, so it didn’t look like they were stuck too long. Still, it was pretty funny — for us, not them.
My favorite part of the video may have been Gasol’s hipster jeans. And while it was a lighthearted post, it will be interesting to see how tired Gasol and Parsons look in Saturday’s game against the Heat.