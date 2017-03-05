After signing a max contract with the Memphis Grizzlies last summer, Chandler Parsons has seriously disappointed this season with averages of 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Hoping to turn things around, the 28-year-old forward is making a drastic change to his lifestyle.

Via ESPN’s Time MacMahon:

Parsons understands that, considering his on-court struggles, some folks in Memphis might also be turned off by the flamboyant lifestyle he leads. He has decided to shut down his social media activity for the rest of the season — which will rob Memphis sports-talk radio of a lot of fodder — figuring he needs to block out negativity as he focuses on getting healthy and regaining his form.

Parsons is not shy when it comes to social media. During the All-Star break, he partied with beautiful women in Cancun and posted photos on Instagram. Grizzlies coach David Fizdale didn’t see the harm in that.

“I get it,” Fizdale told ESPN. “I get that the fans see social media and see him in Cancun. You know what? If you looked at every other player’s social media that wasn’t at the All-Star Game, they were probably at a beach, because I was, too. I get them being frustrated with that and the fact that he’s single and has got girls that he dates and all that stuff. If I looked like that and I was single, I’d date a lot of girls, too. So get past all of that.”

It’s not against the rules for Parsons to be on social media during the season, but when he’s playing as bad as he is right now it might be time to put down the cell phone and get some shots up in the gym.