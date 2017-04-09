Don’t be surprised if the Los Angeles Chargers take a quarterback somewhat early in the upcoming draft.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the Chargers are “serious” about drafting a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2017 draft. Owner Dean Spanos has been encouraging the personnel department to prepare for Rivers’ departure, even though the 35-year-old hasn’t mentioned retirement, reports Cole.

Chargers are serious about drafting a QB to eventually replace Philip Rivers pic.twitter.com/By3XDxnCvK — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) April 3, 2017

Rivers is under contract with the Chargers through the 2019 season. He has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in eight of the last nine seasons and shows no signs of slowing, but it makes sense for the team to start thinking ahead about the quarterback position.

This year’s class of quarterback prospects includes several players with a lot of upside. The thinking with the Chargers is that they would draft a quarterback to sit behind Rivers for a few years and learn from one of the best business before actually starting.