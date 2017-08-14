It’s still a wonder why the Chargers relocated to Los Angeles, given how poorly the Rams were received. Interest died down quickly, even with the team drawing 90,000 people for their first game back in LA.

Still, Chargers ownership believed it was the best move for the team, and that it would help grow their following.

Well, attendance at the team’s first game at Stubhub Center — an exhibition matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday — was pretty awful. How do you not sell out your first game when the stadium only holds 27,000 people?

Chargers announce crowd of 21,054 in 27,000-seat StubHub Center. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 14, 2017

These tweets from LA Times’ Kevin Baxter really put things into perspective.

attendance announced at 21,054…#LAGalaxy had 25,667 last night. Galaxy wins — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) August 14, 2017

If an effort to continue attendance thread, lemme say #LAGalaxy sold out its 1st game (27,000) here in 2003 and averaged 21,983 in 1st year — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) August 14, 2017

Both figures, obviously, better than what Chargers got in their opener. It is a preseason game. But it's also the first in their LA return — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) August 14, 2017

Those move will prove to be an epic fail on many fronts.