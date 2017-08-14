Posted byon
It’s still a wonder why the Chargers relocated to Los Angeles, given how poorly the Rams were received. Interest died down quickly, even with the team drawing 90,000 people for their first game back in LA.
Still, Chargers ownership believed it was the best move for the team, and that it would help grow their following.
Well, attendance at the team’s first game at Stubhub Center — an exhibition matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday — was pretty awful. How do you not sell out your first game when the stadium only holds 27,000 people?
These tweets from LA Times’ Kevin Baxter really put things into perspective.
Those move will prove to be an epic fail on many fronts.