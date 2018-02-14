It’s always interesting to see what NFL players do to disconnect during the offseason, as athletes have all sorts of different hobbies and passions that keep them occupied.

For Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget, a part of his offseason regimen included going on a fishing trip, which he did with Josh from BlacktipH. Josh, who is the host of the popular YouTube fishing show, helped give Liuget some tips on how to catch big fish, and it worked.

Liuget was able to reel in a few massive fish, including sailfish and kingfish, and appeared to have a lot of fun in doing so.

Liuget did pretty well for himself on that particular trip, that’s for sure.