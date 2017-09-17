Posted byon
Chargers owner Dean Spanos is not a popular guy in San Diego — not at all.
Spanos chose to relocate the team to Los Angeles, and the Chargers played their first game at Stubhub Center on Sunday.
And yeah, it didn’t go well.
Fans came out in protest of Spanos’ move, and did not hold back. Here’s a photo of a fan sharing his thoughts with a poster.
They even flew this banner over the stadium as well.
We can’t blame them, either. Check out the price for parking, which was quite exorbitant.
Fans also made their voices heard by not buying tickets, as you can see from this stadium shot.
It’s going to be a long season, Chargers fans.