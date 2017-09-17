Chargers owner Dean Spanos is not a popular guy in San Diego — not at all.

Spanos chose to relocate the team to Los Angeles, and the Chargers played their first game at Stubhub Center on Sunday.

And yeah, it didn’t go well.

Fans came out in protest of Spanos’ move, and did not hold back. Here’s a photo of a fan sharing his thoughts with a poster.

.@jmt619 got these into StubHub. As we spoke, fan came up and asked for picture with him. Sorta a hero to many. pic.twitter.com/v8iSsKajbU — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) September 17, 2017

They even flew this banner over the stadium as well.

Flying overhead here at StubHub: pic.twitter.com/2UfWPhbvjx — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) September 17, 2017

We can’t blame them, either. Check out the price for parking, which was quite exorbitant.

General Parking at the LA Chargers game is 100 dollars — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 17, 2017

Fans also made their voices heard by not buying tickets, as you can see from this stadium shot.

All those empty seats are priceless. For me anyway. #Chargers pic.twitter.com/QADjv0FKeH — Ross Batchelor (@rossbatchelor9) September 17, 2017

It’s going to be a long season, Chargers fans.