The San Diego Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy after the team closed a five-win campaign with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, though where the team might next turn for help isn’t so clear.

McCoy dealt with a wealth of injuries this year and a fanbase not exactly thrilled to get out and support the team. Alas, the front office in San Diego didn’t see enough to think of McCoy as the guy who can lead a mini rebuild, let alone perhaps move the team to a new city.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Chargers might have their eyes on a huge name as McCoy’s replacement:

The Sean Payton sweepstakes officially can get underway now with Saints season over. Expect Chargers and Rams to both explore possibility — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 2, 2017

Sean Payton, of course, remains the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. It seems obvious the two sides will finally split with the team trading Payton, though for now he’s seemed like the obvious fit for the Los Angeles Rams, not the Chargers.

Which isn’t to suggest Payton wouldn’t take the gig. Guiding an offense with Philip Rivers and Melvin Gordon certainly has some appeal even if the Rams seem to have more young talent with a higher ceiling.

Rest assured the Chargers aren’t the only new team to enter the Payton fray, though he might represent their best-case scenario.