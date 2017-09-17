The Chargers played their first game in Los Angeles since before the AFL-NFL merger, and there were some kinks that members of the stadium staff needed to work out, apparently.

When the team played in San Diego, they had a man who operated their cannon. “Cannon Man” would fire the cannon from the southwest corner of Qualcomm Stadium after every Chargers scoring play and victory — without fail.

But when the Chargers played their first game at StubHub Center on Sunday against the Dolphins, “Cannon Man” was not in attendance, so his previous job was tasked to a member of the stadium staff.

That particular person’s job may be in jeopardy now, though, judging by what happened after the game. Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo missed the potential game-winning field goal from 44 yards out in the waning seconds of the AFC matchup, and the stadium staff member mistakenly set off the cannon afterwards, as if the team had won the game. The problem is that they lost, 19-17.

Younghoe Koo misses his try for the winning kick… Dolphins win. Final:

LA – 17

Miami – 19#Chargers #Dolphins #Stubhub pic.twitter.com/fj0qepZJZW — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 17, 2017

Welp, that was embarrassing. Now sitting at 0-2, the Chargers’ 2017 campaign — after the team relocated to Los Angeles — is not off to a great start.