Mike McCoy might be on his way out with the San Diego Chargers despite general manager Tom Telesco suggesting otherwise.

McCoy’s Chargers have stumbled to just five wins this year while battling a laundry list of injuries. A change wouldn’t come as much of a shock, though, not with the team about to leave the city.

NFL on ESPN summed up the situation:

Despite GM Tom Telesco recommending to owners they retain Mike McCoy, San Diego is preparing to make a coaching change. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/2KYny26x2a — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 1, 2017

Per Sporting News’ Alex Marvez, McCoy already has teams looking at him as an offensive coordinator:

I'm hearing Mike McCoy a hot name for upcoming OC vacancies if fired as @Chargers HC. @nyjets would be one potential destination. @sn_nfl — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 1, 2017

It’s hard to blame McCoy too much for the miserable season in San Diego. He can’t get fans to show up to games when they know the team is probably going to move. He also isn’t in charge of the team’s medical staff.

Keep in mind McCoy has gone through this season while losing notables such as Manti Te’o, Jason Verrett, Danny Woodhead, Keenan Allen and many others to injured reserve. Don’t forget he has had to endure all of this in the deep AFC West.

Alas, McCoy’s offensive genius hasn’t been able to pair with Philip Rivers and make the Chargers contenders. He’ll surely land on his feet without trouble elsewhere.

What the Chargers next decide to do when it comes to moving and perhaps players like Rivers is even more interesting.