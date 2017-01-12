The sporting world and social media didn’t react with much in the way of surprise when the Chargers announced they are now the Los Angeles Chargers.
It’s a different story entirely when it comes to the team’s newly unveiled logo.
Have a look, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:
No, that’s not the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo. Yes, that is the blue and white of the Dodgers, not to mention the blue and white of the old Los Angeles Rams…who are also back in the city.
Chargers chairman Dean Spanos spoke with ESPN about the move:
I’m looking forward, not backwards,” he told ESPN in a brief phone conversation. “I spent half my life here. I leave behind a lot of friends and lot of great memories, but life goes on. There are always a lot of changes in life, and we know this is not going to be easy. But we made a decision, we’re committed to it, and our family is 100 percent behind it. What’s happened has happened.”
Twitter and notable names put the logo on blast in the way only they can:
Enough said. Now one just has to wonder if this will change anything.
Rest assured there are more on the way with this one—whether the Chargers like it or not, this story isn’t going away.