The sporting world and social media didn’t react with much in the way of surprise when the Chargers announced they are now the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s a different story entirely when it comes to the team’s newly unveiled logo.

Have a look, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

No, that’s not the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo. Yes, that is the blue and white of the Dodgers, not to mention the blue and white of the old Los Angeles Rams…who are also back in the city.

Chargers chairman Dean Spanos spoke with ESPN about the move:

I’m looking forward, not backwards,” he told ESPN in a brief phone conversation. “I spent half my life here. I leave behind a lot of friends and lot of great memories, but life goes on. There are always a lot of changes in life, and we know this is not going to be easy. But we made a decision, we’re committed to it, and our family is 100 percent behind it. What’s happened has happened.”

Twitter and notable names put the logo on blast in the way only they can:

Based on the quality of their new logo, the Chargers literally decided to move to L.A. last night. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2017

CHARGERS: We need a new logo GRAPHIC DESIGNER: How much you looking to spend? CHARGERS: About $1.75 GRAPHIC DESIGNER: I got you pic.twitter.com/TgtiVmLcXC — Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) January 12, 2017

The Chargers' new logo looks like the logo of a football team in a movie where there's a football game but the movie isn't about football. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 12, 2017

Exclusive look at the other logo LA @Chargers were considering pic.twitter.com/xABETDzqpm — Chris Hassel (@hasselESPN) January 12, 2017

The new Los Angeles Chargers logo 🔥⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NPHp2Gq7H2 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 12, 2017

That #Chargers logo is exactly what a non-sanctioned football video game would come out with for a LA team. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) January 12, 2017

