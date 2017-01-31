LeBron James eviscerated Charles Barkley with a strong rant last night, so it was only a matter of time until the outspoken former NBA player was going to respond.

He wasted very little time in doing so.

Barkley appeared on the “Waddle and Silvy” show, which airs on ESPN 1000 (Chicago), and gave his take on what James had to say.

Rachel Nichols provided the highlights from Chuck’s spot.

"Clearly he Googled me and found out some things"

(tho first Barkley asked 'what's it called when you go on the internet & look things up?') — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Barkley: "This notion that we have to be friends – we're never going to be friends."

Says the young generation "always takes it personally." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley on ESPN Radio right now, calls LeBron "whiny" again but says he is not going to "get personal" the way he says LeBron did. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley now suggesting to @WaddleandSilvy that he and LeBron should go at each other with paintball guns as an event at All-Star. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

James did cross the line a bit with the personal shots he fired at Barkley, but Sir Charles isn’t innocent here, either. If you poke the bear enough, it’s going to come back and bite you in the behind. Still, though, he isn’t wrong about James being “whiny,” and certainly isn’t the first person to say that.