Charles Barkley is as stubborn as they come, so when it comes to apologizing, no matter who you are, that’s not going to happen.

That even goes for the GOAT — Michael Jordan.

Barkley ripped Jordan awhile back over the way he was running the Charlotte Bobcats at the time, and the two haven’t spoke since. And probably won’t for a long time.

Sir Charles appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic and clarified his stance on why he’ll never apologize to Jordan.

Maybe this friendship was never built to last.