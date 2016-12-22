Posted byon
Charles Barkley is as stubborn as they come, so when it comes to apologizing, no matter who you are, that’s not going to happen.
That even goes for the GOAT — Michael Jordan.
Barkley ripped Jordan awhile back over the way he was running the Charlotte Bobcats at the time, and the two haven’t spoke since. And probably won’t for a long time.
Sir Charles appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic and clarified his stance on why he’ll never apologize to Jordan.
Maybe this friendship was never built to last.