TNT analyst Charles Barkley went in on LeBron James for his recent complaints about the team’s lack of depth.

James said the team is “top heavy” and “needs a f—ing playmaker,” which is funny, because they have James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. He complained that the team needs to make a move or two before the trade deadline, even though he’s just a player on the team.

It’s clear that James is feeling the heat from the Warriors, and wants to build a “super team” of his own. But that’s not something teams allow players to say, and Barkley echoed that sentiment. He called James “whiney” for his complaints, and isn’t wrong about that. Barkley also said it’s “inappropriate” for him to comment on the team’s roster.

Barkley has certainly delivered many hot takes over the years, but this isn’t one. He’s not wrong at all. James is given freedom that no player in the history of the NBA has had, and yet, he still craps on the organization that gave it to him.