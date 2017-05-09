Charles Barkley is over the NBA Playoffs, you guys.

With the Cavaliers and Warriors yet to lose a game in the playoffs, Barkley doesn’t seem to be all that interested in watching the action. And even as entrenched in the action as the “Inside the NBA” analyst is, he’s not excited about how the one-sided NBA affairs have played out.

Barkley seems to believe the Warriors are going to run the table with ease, and he’s doubling down on that assumption. In fact, he’s not even trying to watch the games. He prefers the NHL Playoffs, as close as the games have been. Barkley elaborated on it, and NESN covered the full story, so head over there to check it out.