New York sports fans are both passionate and loyal when it comes to supporting their teams.

So when the Rangers squared off against the Predators on Thursday night, fans at Madison Square Garden showed support for former Knicks star Charles Oakley, who was arrested for shoving a security guard on Wednesday.

Chants of “Free Oakley” and “Charles Oakley” could be heard throughout Madison Square Garden during the game.

Charles Oakley chant at the Garden tonight! pic.twitter.com/Y8hQOANkwM — #LGR (@michaelpachecoo) February 10, 2017

Oakley may not have the support of the Knicks, but he’s certainly won over the fans.