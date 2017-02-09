Former NBA forward Charles Oakley is not a person one would want to pick a fight with. Oakley was known for having a short temper when he played, and embraced the role of being an enforcer.
He still gets fired up from time to time, apparently, just not as a player, which one security guard at Madison Square Garden learned on Wednesday night.
Oakley was sitting in the second row at the Clippers-Knicks game, and for some reason, he got into it with a security guard and shoved him. The former Knicks star was then escorted out of the arena quickly by security.
Here’s another angle which shows a closer look at the incident.
A third shot shows he actually smacked another male in the face after pointing at the guy.
Oakley didn’t go quietly on his way out, either.
The Knicks released a statement regarding the incident, and announced that Oakley has been arrested, according to SI.com.
“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks said in a statement. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help.”
The crowd at MSG responded with “Oakley! Oakley!” chants, but the Knicks probably weren’t as thrilled with his outburst as they were.