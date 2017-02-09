Former NBA forward Charles Oakley is not a person one would want to pick a fight with. Oakley was known for having a short temper when he played, and embraced the role of being an enforcer.

He still gets fired up from time to time, apparently, just not as a player, which one security guard at Madison Square Garden learned on Wednesday night.

Oakley was sitting in the second row at the Clippers-Knicks game, and for some reason, he got into it with a security guard and shoved him. The former Knicks star was then escorted out of the arena quickly by security.

Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

Here’s another angle which shows a closer look at the incident.

Another look at Charles Oakley shoving MSG security pic.twitter.com/RvMXhwDghy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

A third shot shows he actually smacked another male in the face after pointing at the guy.

Better view of the Charles Oakley incident.Appears to smack one guy in the face https://t.co/1qtSLws3QF pic.twitter.com/W1p3KWizQr — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 9, 2017

Oakley didn’t go quietly on his way out, either.

As Phil Jackson was trying to calm Charles Oakley down, Oakley was surrounded by security. "This is bullish–t," Oakley said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

The Knicks released a statement regarding the incident, and announced that Oakley has been arrested, according to SI.com.

“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks said in a statement. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help.”

The crowd at MSG responded with “Oakley! Oakley!” chants, but the Knicks probably weren’t as thrilled with his outburst as they were.