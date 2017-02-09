NBA legend Charles Oakley went viral Wednesday night for all the wrong reasons.

Oakley showed up at Madison Square Garden to take in a New York Knicks game and didn’t last long—he got into a shoving match with security before being physical removed and arrested.

An overview of the incident:

Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

As Phil Jackson was trying to calm Charles Oakley down, Oakley was surrounded by security. "This is bullish–t," Oakley said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

After being released, Oakley spoke with several reporters from the New York Daily News about the ordeal:

“I was there for four minutes,” Oakley said late Wednesday night. “I didn’t say anything to him. I swear on my mother. They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I’m not leaving”

The reporters, though, detailed the other side of the story:

However, sources at the Garden and police sources dispute Oakley’s account of the altercation, saying the scuffle was provoked by the former Knick yelling at his longtime nemesis Dolan.

Either way, the whole situation doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Oakley has had a terrible relationship with the Knicks for years because the organization hasn’t included him in pretty much anything. His longstanding beef with the front office boiled over in a very public manner Wednesday, to say the least.

Stay tuned, as it seems this latest chapter in the saga is just getting started.