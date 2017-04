Charles Oliveira dethroned former Bellator champion Will Brooks at UFC 210 on Saturday night.

Oliveira, who returned to 155 pounds for the fight, showed the weight clearly didn’t have an impact on his technique in the Octagon.

Brooks didn’t even survive the first round, as Brooks submitted him with a rear-naked choke just 2:30 into the fight, and here’s what it looked like.

It was Oliveira’s ninth submission of his career, which tied him in second place all-time among UFC fighters.