Retired cornerback Charles Tillman spent 12 seasons with the Chicago Bears and is something of a franchise legend.

Ask him, though, and he sure wouldn’t mind joining Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers as they chase a Lombardi Trophy this postseason.

Tillman took to Twitter and hollered at Rodgers about the idea:

This is all in good fun, but then again, the NFC North tends to get a little weird (Brett Favre to the Vikings, anyone?)

Tillman didn’t tweet anyone on the Bears because his former team will watch the playoffs from the couch after a three-win campaign.

The veteran corner retired last July after one year with the Carolina Panthers. With Sam Shields on injured reserve and the Packers, like any team, always in need of defensive backs, Green Bay giving Peanut a call wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world.

If Tillman remains in good shape, he could act as a deep depth option. This would crush some Bears fans and make a small handful happy for the franchise legend, but so it tends to go in the NFC North. A joke on social media for now, crazier things have and will continue to happen, especially in that division.