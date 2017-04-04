Chase Daniel would like to be the guy who replaces Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints.

Most quarterbacks looking for a chance would, of course, which is why Daniel chose to return to the Saints this offseason. He spent three years with the team starting in 2010 before seeking opportunities elsewhere, though never received notable playing time.

In an interview with ESPN.com’s Mike Triplett, Daniel revealed he wants a shot at perhaps replacing Brees, if not earning a chance elsewhere:

“That’s obviously my goal and to become not only a starter, but a Pro Bowl starter.” Daniel said, “I’d be crazy” to say that he didn’t consider the idea of replacing Brees at some point, “to learn this offense, to get noticed in this offense and see where it takes me.”

At the least, Daniel has hooked up with the Saints at just the right time. The marriage between the team and Brees seems close to an end and the front office seems ready to head into a full-blown rebuild.

If Daniel can learn the offense well, he might just be the guy to take over and act as a stopgap solution while the front office rebuilds the roster around him.

Daniel never supplanted quarterbacks with the Kansas City Chiefs and didn’t stand a chance when the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Carson Wentz. He might find himself in familiar territory here, so it sounds like Daniel will move through the 2017 campaign with something to prove.

