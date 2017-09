Yankees infielder Chase Headley took one for the team during Tuesday night’s game against the Twins.

Headley came to the plate in the fifth inning of the game, and Dillon Gee greeted him with an 87-mph pitch right to the groin. Ouch.

Chase Headley noooo pic.twitter.com/grC7vRP3e1 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) September 20, 2017

To his credit, Headley took it like a champ — shaking it off and making his way to first base. And it wasn’t for naught, though, as he did manage to score a a run after taking the free pass, thanks to an error by Joe Mauer.