The LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate is over, at least in Chauncey Billups’ eyes.

Billups, a former NBA player who now serves as an analyst for ESPN, played against Jordan (as well as James), so he knows the GOAT well. He recently ran into a TMZ reporter in Los Angeles, and commented that there’s “nothing” James can do during the remainder of his career to surpass Jordan.

“I don’t think that there is nothing that LeBron can do,” Billups said. “Not in my eyes. And I’m a huge LeBron James Fan. Huge. But not to pass Jordan, no, there is nothing that he can do.”

For comparison purposes, Jordan won six NBA titles, while James has won three so far. MJ averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals during his NBA career, while James is at 27.2, 7.3, 7.1 and 1.6, respectively.

And while the argument may be over as far as Billups is concerned, James is still the best player in the NBA right now, even though he is moving out of his prime. He’ll play in a few more NBA Finals before it’s all said and done, and it’s too early to close the book on him.