Former President Barack Obama has made a habit of releasing his NCAA Tournament bracket picks over the past few years, and even though he’s no longer in office, the tradition is still ongoing.

Obama released photos of what this year’s winners looks like, in his eyes at least, and he has a solid-looking Final Four. Virginia, Villanova, North Carolina, and Michigan State round out the group, with the Tar Heels winning it all. And while it may be chalky, with the two No. 1 seeds, but it’s still a solid strategy nonetheless.

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

It’s certainly not surprising that Obama picked the Tar Heels to win it all — something he’s done two out of the past three years.