The Sixers nearly ruined No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz’s shooting form by playing him with a shoulder injury earlier in the season.

After a few games, and some awful free-throw attempts that were difficult to watch, the team finally listened to critics and rested Fultz.

That appears to have been a good idea.

Fultz returned to the court earlier in the week, and looked like a completely different player. He appeared to be healthy, and, most importantly, his shooting form looked fluid. Check him out at the free-throw line during the team’s most recent game, when he drained the first attempt, and nearly got the second one as well, had the rim not screwed him over.

Markelle Fultz at the free throw line… pic.twitter.com/heptOIhvmy — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 29, 2018

No love from the rim on that second attempt, but Fultz’s shooting motion looked natural once again. That’s good news for the Sixers.