The New England Patriots’ quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions begins now, as Bill Belichick and Co. prepare to use free agency and the draft to improve their roster.

Just like any team that wins the Super Bowl, the Patriots have plenty of impending free agents. It’s unclear what the team will do with guys like LeGarrette Blount, Malcolm Butler, Martellus Bennett and some of their other playmakers, but they’ve probably already made up their mind.

Belichick is the best in the business when it comes to roster building, and whoever isn’t returning will likely be replaced immediately, either with someone waiting in the wings or via a young prospect in the draft. And while it’s hard to predict exactly what the team will do, NESN did a great job of creating an offseason preview to touch on all that stuff, so check it out.