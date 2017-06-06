The Patriots pulled off what was seemingly impossible in Super Bowl 51, rallying back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons in overtime back in February.

Atlanta’s awful playcalling and abandonment of the run game played a huge factor, but that’s neither here nor there, as New England certainly earned the victory by turning in a near-perfect second half performance.

The team revealed a first look at what the Super Bowl rings will look like, and since it’s their fifth in franchise history, it appears they went all out in “one for the thumb” fashion.

To see what they look like, head over to NESN, who shared the story and provided the full details on them.