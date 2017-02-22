A cheerleader for the Duke City Gladiators tried to employ an interesting strategy in hopes of convincing a police officer in Albuquerque, New Mexico that she wasn’t intoxicated.

Unfortunately, she did not succeed.

Bryelle Marshall (check out her Instagram to see some photos of her) was found slumped over the wheel of her car on Friday night, parked between the side of the road and a driveway, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

When the officer asked the 23-year-old Indoor Football League cheerleader to step out of the car, she was reportedly swaying from side to side. The officer then asked her to walk in a straight line, so she lined up sideways and busted out a cartwheel.

She tried two more cartwheels, but unfortunately kicked the officer in the back while attempting the third one. It was at that point that she was placed under arrest.

When it was all said and done, Marshall was charged with battery, aggravated drunken driving and having an expired license plate.