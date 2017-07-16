While the L.A. Galaxy continues to pursue Zlatan Ibrahimovic, there was an extra tinge of Britishness at the team’s training grounds this week, when master chef Gordon Ramsay joined Ashley Cole for a workout session ahead of a friendly match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Football was the only F Word @GordonRamsay was bothered about as he trained with @therealAC3 in LA yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rA4XtwKfuY — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) July 14, 2017

While this might seem odd that a 50 year-old television personality would be on the pitch with a professional footballer, Ramsay actually played at the amateur level in Warwickshire as a teenager. He had success there until suffering a severe cruciate cartilage injury while training with Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, and it ended any dreams he had of playing football at the professional level. Of course, earning an average of $60 million per year for the past several years as a television personality might help soften the blow from the career change.

Anyway, here’s another photo of the training session.

Ashley Cole has finished training & is about to have a kickabout with Gordon Ramsay. How very LA pic.twitter.com/nm3aRIlY6e — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 13, 2017

The training segment was taped in advance of it being shown on his televised show “The F Word”. In a previous episode, he returned to the Ranger’s training ground (Ibrox) and met with several former teammates, who still remembered his tenacity on the pitch.

With his fiery temper, strict demeanor and fluid use of expletives, Ramsay looks right at home on the soccer field.