Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen does backflip, catches two footballs (VIDEO)
Posted by on May 2, 2017

The Chicago Bears drafted running back Tarik Cohen (North Carolina A&T) with the 119th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft over the weekend, and judging by these videos he posted, it’s probably a good thing they did.

NFL teams that field explosive offenses often have pass-catching running backs at their disposal. Well, Cohen is definitely that, and then some.

Here he is doing a backflip and catching two footballs simultaneously.

"Look the ball into the tuck."😉 – @coachshawngibbs @lamarr_7 and @m.weav @dedicated_grind & @xcheck_3 film crew🎥🎥

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀👑тarιĸ coнen👑 (@tarikcohen) on

And then a cartwheel, flip and catch.

Barely saw the ball. Hand-eye-coordination on a hunnid!! 👀🏈

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀👑тarιĸ coнen👑 (@tarikcohen) on

It’s hard to imagine him picking up a blitz, but man, he can catch.