The Chicago Bears drafted running back Tarik Cohen (North Carolina A&T) with the 119th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft over the weekend, and judging by these videos he posted, it’s probably a good thing they did.

NFL teams that field explosive offenses often have pass-catching running backs at their disposal. Well, Cohen is definitely that, and then some.

Here he is doing a backflip and catching two footballs simultaneously.

And then a cartwheel, flip and catch.

Barely saw the ball. Hand-eye-coordination on a hunnid!! 👀🏈 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀👑тarιĸ coнen👑 (@tarikcohen) on May 6, 2015 at 2:35pm PDT

It’s hard to imagine him picking up a blitz, but man, he can catch.