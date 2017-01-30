Cubs fans have a chance to buy a piece of history, but it won’t come cheap.

With the Cubs winning their first title since 1908, now seems like a good time for the organization to go out with the old, and in with the new. And that’s exactly what they’re doing. The Cubs are currently undergoing a five-year renovation project to modernize Wrigley Field, and fans now have the opportunity to purchase some important pieces from the historic venue.

Wrigley Field seats are now up for sale, and if you have roughly $1,000 to spend, you can buy one. Seats that were removed in 2015 will cost $799, and those from 2016 are going for $899. There is also an additional shipping cost of $132.99, no matter which seat you choose to purchase.

Here is the official flyer, from the team’s website:

The seats will go on sale beginning Friday, and you can buy them here.