Being a cheerleader is a more difficult job than many think, as NFL fans found out on Sunday.

While it’s the players on the field that are normally subjected to absorbing big hits, they’re not the only ones, apparently.

A Chiefs cheerleader was performing with her unit during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, when a camera operator came running by and ran right into her. She appeared to get hit by his camera and hit the ground hard.

Neither the cheerleader nor the cameraman saw one another, and it was reminiscent of a “bang-bang” play, like the ones that happen during games. Luckily, she appeared to be OK afterward.

Developing story: camera man knocks out Chiefs Cheerleader during dance. (She was ok & continued dancing.) — Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) September 17, 2017

It was a scary moment, but the cheerleader showed her toughness in shaking it off and getting back to work.