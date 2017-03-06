John Dorsey is probably happy that the Chiefs aren’t looking for a quarterback in the 2017 NFL draft.

Or are they?

The Chiefs general manager told the MMQB that none of the prospects in this year’s class are ready to play right away in the NFL.

Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina, Deshaun Watson of Clemson, DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame, Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech and Davis Webb of Cal are the five quarterbacks who have a chance to be drafted in the first round.

According to Dorsey, all five will require some degree of patience.

“First off, what stands out, I think there’s only one guy that’s ever taken a snap from under center,” Dorsey said. “How about that one? It shows how we’re evolving into a spread-option era. Then, what you have to analyze is can they spit out a play in the huddle? If you look at the majority of these guys, everybody’s signaling everything in from the sideline.”

Dorsey isn’t saying that every quarterback in the draft class is garbage. He said that they’re generally very athletic. Keep in mind, too, that with the NFL scouting combine winding down it’s time for pre-draft smokescreens.

The Chiefs have the No. 27 pick in the first round. Could Dorsey be trying to get one of these quarterbacks to fall that far?

Alex Smith turns 33 in May. If these quarterbacks are long-term projects, the project might be finished by the time Smith passes the torch.