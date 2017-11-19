There are a few different methods players use as far as blocking strategy goes, but we do have to draw the line somewhere. And what Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith did on Sunday appeared to cross that line.

It happened when Smith went airborne and went flying toward Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie. Smith then used his momentum to deliver a blow right to DeOssie’s head, which immediately sent him to the ground.

This flying-block is crazy pic.twitter.com/1sclXbXiyW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 19, 2017

Smith was flagged for the cheap shot, but not ejected from the game. He will, most likely, be hit with a fine in the near future once the league takes a look at the play.