It’s Friday, so naturally, the hot takes are flying, since the news cycle hasn’t provided many compelling stories, which is part for the course during this time of year.

But when the hot takes come from NFL punters, well, that’s something you don’t often see, so fans took note when it happened on Friday.

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt said he believes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will root against the Patriots in 2017, which is weird in premise, but even moreso because he’s essentially defending a team that isn’t his own.

We have to wonder about what his teammates think, as the norm is to only speak out for the organization that cuts your checks. Regardless, Colquitt provided some interesting thoughts, so head over to NESN to read the full story and see what he had to say.