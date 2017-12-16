Tyreek Hill owes teammates Demetrius Harris and Orson Charles dinner, at the very least.

Hill committed what could’ve been a costly fumble in the first quarter of Saturday’s divisional matchup against the Chargers, but got lucky in the end result.

The Chiefs receiver muffed a punt, which led to the ball bouncing toward the end zone. Three Chargers players were in the vicinity, and it looked as if they were going to get the ball deep in Kansas City territory. Harris, however, was smart enough to shove Chargers linebacker Nick Dzubnar — a legal maneuver when the ball is loose — into teammate Adrian Phillips. It initially appeared as if Phillips was going to recover the fumble, but the contact from Dzubnar threw him off, and Charles ended up falling on top of it, allowing his team to retain possession.

Play of the game for Chiefs-Chargers is this shove by 84. Heads up to save the recovery. pic.twitter.com/Txr07tDFsw — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 17, 2017

The Chiefs offense seemed to be energized by the heads-up play, as they went on to put together a 15-play, 82-yard drive that lasted nearly nine minutes, and led to a field goal.

Harris’ play won’t show up in the box score, but it was clearly a turning point in the game — which will likely end up deciding the AFC West title.