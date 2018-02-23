It was projected by analysts that the offseason would feature some blockbuster moves, and it appears that statement was valid.

Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters was traded to the Rams, with the two teams reaching an agreement in principle. It’s still currently unclear exactly what the team gave up at this time.

Chiefs are expected to trade CB Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, sources tell ESPN. Teams are in final stages of talks and barring an unexpected snag, the trade is expected to be agreed to as early as today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2018

Peters was the 18th overall pick in the 2015 Draft, and has made a number of gamechanging plays for the team over the years. However, he’s also had some character issues as well.

It was speculated that head coach Andy Reid was planning to move on from Peters after he threw a penalty flag in the stands in a loss to the Jets, and it appears that was the case.

Sure, it’s addition by subtraction for the Chiefs, but the Rams — if they do franchise Lamarcus Joyner — may now boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL.