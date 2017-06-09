The Kansas City Chiefs want to get more out of Tyreek Hill while protecting him at the same time.

Head coach Andy Reid and the team plan to do just that by giving Hill more snaps with the normal offense and keeping him farther away from dangerous returns on speical teams.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said as much during an interview with Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith:

“We can’t have him on kickoff return. We’d really like him to be our punt returner. I know Andy has a plan for him and we’ll just follow Andy’s plan,” Toub said.

On one hand, the Chiefs will hate to not have Hill on special teams after he returned two punts and one kickoff for scores. But it’s clear he’ll provide a boon for the offense based on his three rushing scores and 593 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver last year.

We’ve noted this plan in the past from the Chiefs in large part because Reid believes Hill’s work ethic will help him succeed at this, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher: “He’ll do nothing but get better as long as he keeps the right attitude and the same work ethic he had this past year. … He’s traditionally been, for us, a very hard worker, very diligent, wanted to do the right things. I wouldn’t expect that to change. I’m expecting good things from him.”

Reid isn’t the only one expecting big things from Hill based on last year’s monster campaign.

With the Chiefs releasing Jeremy Maclin, it’s quite clear the team will post Hill as one of the offense’s top targets. Freed from the dangers or returns, he’s set for another breakout year.