Tyreek Hill is one of the NFL’s biggest breakout stars this year—but the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the only teams willing to draft him.

Hill entered the draft with a major red flag because he had plead guilty to punching his pregnant girlfriend while he was in college. Most teams shied away for obvious character concerns.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pointed out, the teams understood the risks:

“We knew the deal,” the source said regarding his own team, “and so did most others. The league was allegedly taking a stance on domestic violence.” Hill, who pleaded guilty and remains on probation, benefits from the fact that there was no video of his crime. If there were, would Hill have been shunned by the NFL completely?

It’s a question worth asking and makes Joe Mixon’s draft fate more interesting.

For now, the news out of Kansas City seems rosy:

“He was kind of hidden in the draft because of some things,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said after Sunday night’s 33-10 win over the Broncos. “He’s been nothing but a grade-A character guy in the locker room and we love him for that.”

Hill has been incredible on the field, totaling 547 yards and six touchdowns. He has also rushed for three scores and taken both a punt and kick back for touchdowns. The do-it-all weapon figures to play a huge part in Kansas City’s playoff push, not to mention the future of the team in the coming years.

As such, Hill will continue to stay under the microscope.