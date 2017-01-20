It hasn’t worked out for Chip Kelly as a head coach in the National Football League, so he’s going to have to humble himself and take a step back going forward.

Kelly has made it clear he doesn’t want to return to the college ranks right now, so he’s probably looking at some sort of assistant coaching gig, or maybe even a consultant, if he chose to go that route. The fact remains that he was overlooked as potentially becoming offensive coordinator of the Jaguars, so he’s not going to get that type of gig elsewhere. If the team passed on him in favor of Nathaniel Hackett, that speaks volumes.

But he does have ties to Bill Belichick, and it’s no secret that the two are friends. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported on Friday that Kelly will be meeting with the Patriots in the near future:

As for Kelly, a league source said he was headed to New England to meet with Belichick once the Jaguars made a decision to go with Hackett. What that means is anybody’s guess for now. Kelly’s knowledge goes well beyond offense. His command on the science of football is highly-regarded in enough circles to be an asset in more than one way.

The two also added that Kelly and Belichick have exchanged concepts in recent years, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see them paired together in the future.