There were rumors of Chip Kelly joining the Jaguars’ coaching staff, but that never panned out.

In fact, Kelly, who was supposed to be the next big thing as an NFL coach, being that he was an analytics guru, is on his way out of the league.

It was clear that Kelly expressed his interest in coaching again this season — for any team, at any level — but that didn’t pan out. So now he’s taking his talents to the studio.

Kelly is set to join ESPN as a college football analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage on ESPN2, and will also be a contributor for NFL coverage on Sundays.

“Over the last 30 years, I have experienced football from one perspective – as a coach,” Kelly said in an ESPN release. “Working in television will allow me to see the game from a different angle; simultaneously, I‘ll provide viewers an insight to the mindset of a coach and team while offering alternative views of various situations.

“Once I decided to make the move to TV, my familiarity with ESPN, combined with their high-quality production and vital role in college football, it was easily the best network suited for me.”

Kelly coached the Eagles for three seasons, and put together a 26-21 record during that time. It will be interesting to see if he ever coaches at the pro level again. At this time, it seems unlikely.