Chris Boswell made all six of his field-goal attempts, including three from 49 yards, in the Steelers’ 24-20 win at Cincinnati on Sunday.

That leg power got the NFL’s attention.

Boswell’s field goals kept the Steelers in the game. The Bengals took a 20-6 lead and Boswell chipped away until the Steelers finally were able to find the end zone and take the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Kickers aren’t the first players who come to mind when it comes to performance enhancing drugs in football. There’s a separation between them and the players who are out there and blocking, running, catching and making tackles. Boswell might want to frame this letter. It proves that kickers are real football players.

