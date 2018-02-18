NBA fans enjoyed watching a number of rappers square off on the court during All-Star Weekend.

The Hip Hop All-Star Game took place at Staples Center on Friday, with Snoop Dogg’s and 2 Chainz’s teams squaring off.

Quavo, Jadakiss, Wale, Machine Gun Kelly and others suited up for 2 Chainz, while Snoop had Chris Brown, The Game, David Banner and Co.

As for Brown and The Game, aka Jayceon Taylor, the two were spotted passing what looked to be a marijuana blunt during the game. Brown appeared to give Taylor something to inhale, which you can see below.

Taylor didn’t even try to hide it.