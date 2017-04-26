Chris Coghlan has never been known for his offensive prowess, but his speed and athleticism allow him to cover a ton of ground in the outfield. He can track down balls with ease, and has been known to take away base hits from opposing players.

And even though his batting average has not been anything to write home about — especially over the past two seasons — when he gets on base, he makes things happen.

The Cardinals learned that lesson during Tuesday night’s game, when he turned a surefire out into a run, with his magical legs.

It happened in the seventh inning of the game, when Kevin Pillar crushed a ball off the wall, and Coghlan attempting to score from first. Stephen Piscotty made a great recovery and uncorked a strong throw toward home plate, and it appeared Coghlan was going to be out for sure. But nope, as soon as Yadier Molina scooped the ball off the dirt, Coghlan flipped over him and touched the plate for a run.

Here’s the end of the play in GIF form, and yes, he took off and leaped while still 9.7 feet away from home plate.

Molina wanted no part of Coghlan’s foot. His reaction showed he clearly wasn’t expecting that, but let’s be honest, neither were we. What a play.