It wasn’t the chain-snatch that sparked the brawl between the Broncos and Raiders on Sunday, after all. The catalyst appeared to be Michael Crabtree, who, the Broncos claim, was looking to fight from the getgo.
Even before Aqib Talib and Crabtree got mixed up and traded punches, Chris Harris claims that the Raiders receiver sucker-punched him earlier in the game.
Video of the incident in question appears to have surfaced as well.
Crabtree has yet to respond to Harris’ claims, but we can bet he’ll be asked about it this week.