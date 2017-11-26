It wasn’t the chain-snatch that sparked the brawl between the Broncos and Raiders on Sunday, after all. The catalyst appeared to be Michael Crabtree, who, the Broncos claim, was looking to fight from the getgo.

Even before Aqib Talib and Crabtree got mixed up and traded punches, Chris Harris claims that the Raiders receiver sucker-punched him earlier in the game.

Broncos CB Chris Harris, Jr. on Crabtree: "I guess his initiative was to come out there and fight today… He just sucker punched me (in stomach). I have never seen that in the NFL." Before Talib fight. "He came in there, was like *bam*, hit me right in the middle of the stomach" — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 27, 2017

Video of the incident in question appears to have surfaced as well.

This is the punch in the gut Chris Harris Jr is talking about from Michael Crabtree. Harris was slow to get up. Happened the play just before the Talib chain ripping and ensuing fight. pic.twitter.com/hKGrsBRiDK — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 27, 2017

Crabtree has yet to respond to Harris’ claims, but we can bet he’ll be asked about it this week.