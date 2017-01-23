Roughly one year ago, Chris Hogan was looking for a contract extension from the Buffalo Bills, and they didn’t want him. A team that has struggled keeping its receivers healthy over the past two years wasn’t really interested in depth at the position,

The Bills’ loss was the Patriots’ gain, as New England signed him to a three-year, $12 million deal in the offseason. Buffalo probably could’ve locked up Hogan at $5 million/year, but chose not to.

Pittsburgh probably wishes he had remained in Buffalo, because Hogan absolutely torched the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Championship game. In fact, he set a Patriots playoff record, which is pretty good in his first year with the team.

.@ChrisHogan_15 has 180 receiving yards, setting a new #Patriots postseason record, passing Deion Branch (153 at Denver, 1/14/06). — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2017

Hogan did a great job getting separation, but it really shows how Tom Brady makes everyone around him so much better. I think it’s safe to say that going from catching passes from Tyrod Taylor to Brady is a bit of an upgrade.

[NESN]