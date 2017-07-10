Chris Kunitz may no longer be a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that doesn’t mean he’s not entitled to his time with the Stanley Cup.

Kunitz, who saw his Penguins win another title this past season, got to witness the joy of winning a Stanley Cup for the fourth time in his career. And now he’s enjoying some time with the trophy.

Since nothing is guaranteed, and Kunitz is no longer a member of the world-class organization, it’s unclear if he’ll get to experience the joys of winning again, so he’s making his time with the trophy count.

And by that, we mean he’s been eating cereal — with milk — out of the Stanley Cup, with his kids.

Pretty sure that’s now on everyone’s bucket list.